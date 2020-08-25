Grants available for marine and coastal businesses impacted by COVID-19
Maine Sea Grant has launched Buoy Maine.
Published: Aug. 25, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Do you operate a marine or coastal based business facing difficulty during the pandemic?
There’s an opportunity for some relief.
It’s a new pitch competition to fund innovative projects and ideas to help coastal businesses better address the challenges of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are two phases.
A short, written proposal, and a five-minute verbal pitch.
You can submit a proposal for up to $15K.
Applications are due by September 14th.
