Grants available for marine and coastal businesses impacted by COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Do you operate a marine or coastal based business facing difficulty during the pandemic?



There’s an opportunity for some relief.



Maine Sea Grant has launched Buoy Maine.



It’s a new pitch competition to fund innovative projects and ideas to help coastal businesses better address the challenges of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.



There are two phases.



A short, written proposal, and a five-minute verbal pitch.



You can submit a proposal for up to $15K.



Applications are due by September 14th.



