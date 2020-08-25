Family of Lewiston murder victim: ‘Somebody say something’

LEWISTON, Maine, (WMTW) - The family of a Lewiston woman who was shot and killed by her estranged boyfriend on Friday says she was trying to get out of an abusive relationship.

Jaquile Coleman is accused of murdering 19-year-old Natasha Morgan outside a home on Scribner Boulevard on Friday. He's been on the run since the shooting.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful woman with a wonderful infectious laugh,” said Morgan’s step-father Timothy Boutin.

Boutin says Morgan broke off the relationship a couple of days before she was killed.

"We had a protection order all filled out. She was going to turn it in the day she was murdered," Boutin said.

He says Coleman was dropping off the couple's one-year-old daughter when the shooting happened. The baby was in the car at the time and was not hurt, Boutin said, but Natasha's mother witnessed the shooting.

"I want him caught. Somebody out there knows who he is and where he is. We want justice for Natasha. Somebody say something – please," Boutin said.

Police spotted his car in a neighborhood a little over a mile away from the shooting scene. When they surrounded and entered the home Friday night, Coleman was not there.

The victim’s family believes Coleman got a six-hour head start. They say he’s from Alabama with connections in New York and Vermont.

