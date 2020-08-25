Advertisement

Family of Lewiston murder victim: ‘Somebody say something’

Family of Lewiston murder victim: 'Somebody say something'
Family of Lewiston murder victim: 'Somebody say something'(WMTW)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine, (WMTW) - The family of a Lewiston woman who was shot and killed by her estranged boyfriend on Friday says she was trying to get out of an abusive relationship.

Jaquile Coleman is accused of murdering 19-year-old Natasha Morgan outside a home on Scribner Boulevard on Friday. He's been on the run since the shooting.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful woman with a wonderful infectious laugh,” said Morgan’s step-father Timothy Boutin.

Boutin says Morgan broke off the relationship a couple of days before she was killed.

"We had a protection order all filled out. She was going to turn it in the day she was murdered," Boutin said.

He says Coleman was dropping off the couple's one-year-old daughter when the shooting happened. The baby was in the car at the time and was not hurt, Boutin said, but Natasha's mother witnessed the shooting.

"I want him caught. Somebody out there knows who he is and where he is. We want justice for Natasha. Somebody say something – please," Boutin said.

Police spotted his car in a neighborhood a little over a mile away from the shooting scene. When they surrounded and entered the home Friday night, Coleman was not there.

The victim’s family believes Coleman got a six-hour head start. They say he’s from Alabama with connections in New York and Vermont.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fire that damaged Bath home ruled arson

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A fire that heavily damaged a home in Bath Monday morning has been ruled arson.

News

COVID-19 relief funding going to Bangor area arts organizations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
According to city officials the hope is that this will improve the economic vitality of the city and promote growth...

News

UMaine begins move-in week for residential students

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Monday was the first day students could move into the dorms. About 2,900 residential students will be coming to campus this week.They’re among an estimated 6,000 students who will be tested before classes begin August 31.

News

Gas prices fall slightly in Maine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine’s $2.19 a gallon is three cents higher than the national average.

Latest News

News

Snow Pond Center of the Arts gets $475K grant

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Snow Pond Center of the Arts will benefit from the 475-thousand dollar USDA grant.

News

Former Nicky’s Cruisin’ Diner building being torn down

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The now former home of a recently shuttered Bangor restaurant is being demolished.

News

Bangor Land Trust protecting land and encouraging visitors during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Bangor Land Trust has come up with some creative ways to get you outdoors and keep you healthy and safe through the pandemic.

News

UPDATE: Bangor city council to open Broad Street to one lane of traffic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Bangor City Council will decide Monday whether to reopen Broad Street downtown to traffic or to keep it closed for downtown businesses to use.

News

Glenburn firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A Glenburn firefighter was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kenduskeag Sunday night.

News

Choking dog saved by local fire department

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Ollie's owners didn't have time to take him to the nearest vet, so they turned to their local fire department.