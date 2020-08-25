East Millinocket man facing charges connected to police chase
Dwayne Bartlett, Jr. charged with Eluding an Officer, Failure to Stop for an Officer, Violation of Bail, Operating After Suspension and other traffic violations.
East Millinocket, Maine (WABI) -An East Millinocket man ended up in the hospital and then in handcuffs.
Police in East Millinocket received a report Sunday of a possible knife assault on Cedar Street.
During the investigation, police spotted the suspect's vehicle driving by.
They say when they attempted to stop the driver, he sped off.
Police lost sight of the car on a dirt road and eventually found the vehicle rolled over.
The driver was ejected and was found in nearby woods with minor injuries.
He's identified as 23-year old Dwayne Bartlett, Junior.
Bartlett was taken to the hospital and arrested after his release.
He's currently facing charges in connection with the police chase.
The investigation into assault charges is ongoing.
