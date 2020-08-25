Advertisement

Disabled American Veterans celebrates 100 years, honors WWII veteran

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The 100th anniversary of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization was celebrated at the Cole Land Transportation Museum in Bangor Tuesday.

There was also an award ceremony for a World War II veteran who has been a member for 72 years. Rob McQuillan, Department Commander for the DAV of Maine, said there are some ceremonies you can’t cancel.

“We thought it was important to jump through whatever necessary precautions we needed to do to recognize the service of that veteran.”

Richard Proulx has been a member of DAV in Maine since 1948. McQuillan and fellow DAV commander Craig Florey say Proulx and his generation were an inspiration to them.

“People like myself and a lot of these other veterans that are here today...” said Florey. “That’s why we did what we did.”

"I've had a lot of help from the VA and a lot of help from these people. The DAV, and the American Legion and the VFW."

"People like that make us reflect and say, jeez, this is why we have what we have today."

Mr. Proulx didn’t mind the event had been scaled down in response to the pandemic as he has a longstanding aversion to large gatherings.

"Kind of afraid of a bunch of people for just one reason."

He says it's still hard to talk about his experiences in the war. He shipped out after D-Day and was done the following January after fighting in the Battle of the Bulge.

Senator Susan Collins presented Proulx with a U-S flag that had been flown over the Capitol.

“I felt a special connection to him given that my father had also been in that great battle.”

Mr. Proulx expressed his appreciation for all the awards, but his speech was simple.

"Medics….they're the heroes."

I asked him if there was anything he wanted folks at home to know.

"People don't seem to realize just how lucky we are. We're Americans, we can do anything. Walk on the moon! Been there!"

