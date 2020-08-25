COVID-19 relief funding going to Bangor area arts organizations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor officials are using federal relief funds to help out area some area artistic organizations..

Monday the city council authorized nearly 15 thousand dollars in COVID-19 Relief Grant money be given to 13 different groups.

The grants range from $734 to the Maine Troop Greeters to $2K for both the Penobscot Theatre Company and Bangor Symphony Orchestra.

According to city officials the hope is that this will improve the economic vitality of the city and promote growth...

