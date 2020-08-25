Advertisement

COVID-19 relief funding going to Bangor area arts organizations

According to city officials the hope is that this will improve the economic vitality of the city and promote growth...
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor officials are using federal relief funds to help out area some area artistic organizations..

Monday the city council authorized nearly 15 thousand dollars in COVID-19 Relief Grant money be given to 13 different groups.

The grants range from $734 to the Maine Troop Greeters to $2K for both the Penobscot Theatre Company and Bangor Symphony Orchestra.

