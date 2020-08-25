Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak at York County Jail linked to Millinocket wedding outbreak

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)

The outbreak at the York County Jail in Alfred has been linked to the wedding in Millinocket where dozens of people were infected with COVID-19.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said a staff member at the jail attended the wedding on Aug. 7. That person was one of the first cases of COVID-19 at the jail. Since then, there have been 18 cases of coronavirus at the facility: seven are inmates, nine are jail staff, and two are employees within York County government, Shah said.

The outbreak associated with the Millinocket wedding has led to 60 cases of COVID-19, Shah said on Tuesday. Twenty-two of those cases are primary or people who attended the wedding, 14 are secondary or people who had close contact with those who attended, and 24 are classified as tertiary cases or people who had close contact with a secondary case.

Shah also said the Millinocket wedding outbreak has led to another outbreak at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison. Four residents and two staff at that facility have tested positive for COVID-19, Shah said. Those six cases are factored in to the 60 cases from Millinocket, Shah said.

Shah noted that the outbreaks in York County and Madison show just how quickly and far the virus can spread in a short amount of time.

