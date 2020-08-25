Colby College recording 5 coronavirus cases as classes resume Wednesday

Waterville, Maine (WABI) - Colby College in Waterville reporting 5 positive cases of coronvirus.

Three of those cases are students, the two others are identified as faculty or staff.

According to the school’s online tracking system, three of the infected individuals are in isolation while the other two have recovered.

The school received 4,578 negative results since Monday, August 24th.

Classes at Colby are scheduled to begin Wednesday.

