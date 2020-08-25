Clearing & Less Humid Tonight, Bright & Fall-like Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The strong cold front that brought the severe storms to Maine earlier today continues to move offshore. A brisk northwest breeze behind the front will usher a much less humid and cooler air-mass into the Pine Tree State beginning later tonight and by daybreak tomorrow the temps will be down in the upper 40s north and low 50s south.

The brisk northwest breeze behind the cold front will continue to usher a dry and unseasonably cool air-mass into the Pine Tree State tomorrow, and despite a good deal of sunshine the high temps will run in the 60s to near 70 degrees. More cloud cover across the north and mountains may hold the temps in those locations in the upper 50s to very low 60s tomorrow, with a gusty wind making it feel even cooler. The mainly fair and cooler than normal weather will likely continue both Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds into the Northeast. A storm sliding south of Maine will likely bring some clouds to mainly the southern half of the state Thursday, but at this time it appears the bulk if not all of the showers will remain south of our area.

The weekend will likely start out wet as a storm works into New England from the west. The storm will likely bring a much-needed steady rain to our area Saturday, with the possibility that some of the tropical moisture from the remains of Hurricane Laura gets pulled north into New England to enhance the rainfall across our region. At this point in time it appears that the conditions across will begin to improve later Saturday night or Sunday as the storm pulls off to our northeast.

Tonight: Clearing, breezy, cooler and less humid late, with a northwest breeze between 7 and 17 mph and low temps in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and cool, with a gusty northwest breeze between 12 and 30 mph and high temps in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a northwest breeze between 7 and 17 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with showers likely and high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, possible lingering showers early, with high temps in the 70s.

