Black Lives Matter signs stolen in Hallowell
A silhouette of a person was captured by a security system, but there wasn’t enough detail to see who it was.
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Black Lives Matter Signs were stolen in Hallowell.
According to the Kennebec Journal, 8 to 10 signs were taken early Monday near Page and Pleasant Streets.
The Hallowell Police Chief says the signs were stolen around 2:30 in the morning.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact authorities.
