Black Lives Matter signs stolen in Hallowell

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Black Lives Matter Signs were stolen in Hallowell.

According to the Kennebec Journal, 8 to 10 signs were taken early Monday near Page and Pleasant Streets.

The Hallowell Police Chief says the signs were stolen around 2:30 in the morning.

A silhouette of a person was captured by a security system, but there wasn’t enough detail to see who it was.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact authorities.

