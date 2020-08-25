Advertisement

Bangor officials prepare for early voting

Early voting in Bangor will run from October 13th through October 29th.
(Source: MGN)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor City Clerk’s office will have a new home in a few months. It’s only temporary.

In an effort to accommodate early voting, the Clerk’s Office will move to the Cross Insurance Center in October.

Officials say with what is sure to be a busy run up to the election, they simply don’t have the space to handle that many people at City Hall.

“We want to encourage people to vote absentee this year because of the pandemic,” said City Clerk Lisa Goodwin. “We want to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to vote. Some people don’t want to do it through the mail, so if we are there, we might as well expand it out and give people more opportunity to come in and vote their absentee ballot in person with us.”

Goodwin urges people to register to vote or make any changes to their voting information as soon as possible.

She says they’ve already had more than 3,000 absentee ballots requested and expect to send more than 12,000.

That’s compared with 8,000 in 2016.

