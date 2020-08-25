Advertisement

Bangor City Council votes unanimously to put Cameron Stadium upgrades on November ballot for taxpayers vote

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few weeks ago we told you about the attempt to get upgrades to Bangor’s Cameron Stadium on this November’s ballot. The Bangor City Council voted Monday night unanimously to put the upgrades for a new turf field and new 8-lane track on the ballot. It’s a 2.7 million dollar project. Some councilors did stress some concerns about the timing of the project during the pandemic. Some were in complete favor. However all 9 voted to put it on the ballot and let voters in the city decide to have taxes pay for the upgrades to Cameron stadium or not...

