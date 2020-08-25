Advertisement

Animal rescue farm struggling amid pandemic

Cottontail Cottage Farm Sanctuary relies solely on donations to survive
Cherryfield animal farm serves severely neglected animals from all across Maine
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Cherryfield, Maine (WABI) - An animal rescue group in Cherryfield is hoping Mainers will recognize the four legged victims of this pandemic.

Cottontail Cottage Farm Sanctuary is home to more than 75 animals. Many of them come from severe neglect.

In March, the farm closed to the public as well as volunteers in an effort to protect the animals.

The owners and their family kept it running for the next three months with the help of donations.

A small group of volunteers is now back on the farm but safety concerns prompted the owners to cancel all farm tours this season.

Cottontail Cottage Farm Sanctuary, a nonprofit dedicated to providing a forever home to farm and companion animals, has taken a big hit by this year’s pandemic.
That loss of revenue is hitting the non-profit hard since they don't receive any government funding.

If you’d like to help out, donations can be made on their website

Cottontail Cottage Farm Sanctuary

