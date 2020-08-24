UMaine begins move-in week for residential students

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - In any other year, students at the University of Maine wouldn’t be taking any tests until after they’ve moved in. But this isn’t any other year.

A six bay coronavirus testing site is set up on campus for students as they arrive.

Monday was the first day students could move into the dorms. About 2,900 residential students will be coming to campus this week.

They’re among an estimated 6,000 students who will be tested before classes begin August 31.

