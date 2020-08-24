Advertisement

Two people on motorcycle killed in head-on crash in Gardiner

The crash happened around 9 p.m.
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GARDINER, Maine (WMTW) —

Two people were killed after their motorcycle crashed with an SUV head-on in Gardiner Sunday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m.

Police said Anthony Fournier, 22, of Sabattus and Kristin Doughty, 24, of Winthrop, were riding on Water Street when it veered into the path of an SUV. Both died at the scene, police said. Fournier was driving the motorcycle, while Doughty was the passenger.

Neither Fournier or Doughty were wearing helmets, police said.

The driver of the SUV was hospitalized with unknown injuries, police said.

