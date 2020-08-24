Student-Athletes rally in Augusta in push to “Let Them Play”

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Association announcing last week they will make an official announcement on fall sports by Thursday. A Facebook group called “Let Them Play” has formed. 8,000 have joined the cause, as of Monday morning, to push for fall high school sports. Dozens from the group gathered in Augusta to protest outside the Blaine House. They hope to pushing the governor, and others, to consider loosening COVID-19 guidelines which would allow all fall sports to be held this year. The MPA has said it is working with government organizations to establish safe return to play protocols. The student-athletes and parents spoke about the reason they joined the cause...

