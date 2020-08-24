Advertisement

Snow Pond Center of the Arts gets $475K grant

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SYDNEY, Maine (WABI) - The sweet sounds of nearly a half million dollars in federal funding is headed to a Sidney music camp.

The Snow Pond Center of the Arts will benefit from the $475K USDA grant.

It’s part of $46M in funding going out across the nation from the Trump Administration.

Officials say the money will help complete necessary renovations and improvements to their outdoor amphitheater.

After completion, the facility will be able to safely handle audiences larger than seven-thousand people once that is allowed again.

