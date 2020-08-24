Snow Pond Center of the Arts gets $475K grant

SYDNEY, Maine (WABI) - The sweet sounds of nearly a half million dollars in federal funding is headed to a Sidney music camp.

The Snow Pond Center of the Arts will benefit from the $475K USDA grant.

It’s part of $46M in funding going out across the nation from the Trump Administration.

Officials say the money will help complete necessary renovations and improvements to their outdoor amphitheater.

After completion, the facility will be able to safely handle audiences larger than seven-thousand people once that is allowed again.

