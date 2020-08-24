Advertisement

Scattered Showers & Storms Tonight, Hit & Miss Severe Storms Possible Tuesday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The combination of a warm front slowly lifting north through our region along with some energy aloft and an increasingly humid air-mass caused scattered showers and thundershowers to develop this afternoon. The scattered showers and thundershowers will continue this evening and then taper off later at night. Some of the storms this evening maybe strong and contain a strong and gusty wind, torrential downpours, frequent dangerous lightning and hail. If a thunderstorm approaches seek shelter indoors.

 Tomorrow will likely be an active weather day across our region as a storm crossing Quebec pulls an unseasonably strong cold front across Maine during the day. Scattered showers in the morning will likely give way to stronger thunderstorms for the very late morning and afternoon hours. Once again some of the storms tomorrow will likely be strong to severe. The main threat tomorrow is for a strong damaging wind to develop with some of the thunderstorms, along with hail and torrential downpours. Stay tuned to the WABI First Alert Forecast Center for updates as needed. Tomorrow will be a warm and muggy day across much of Maine, with high temps ranging from the 70s north and mountains to the 80s across much of interior southern and central Maine. Any showers and thundershowers will quickly come to an end tomorrow evening as the cold front slides offshore.

 A brisk northwest breeze behind the cold front will usher a dry but cooler air-mass into the Pine Tree State beginning later tomorrow night as low temps dip down into the chilly 40s. The northwest breeze will continue to pull the unseasonably cool air-mass into Maine Wednesday, with high temps only reaching the 60s to low 70s across most of the state despite a good deal of sunshine. More cloud cover across the north and mountains may hold the temps in those locations closer to 60 degrees for a high Wednesday, with a gusty wind making it feel even cooler. The fair and cooler than normal weather will likely continue both Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds into the Northeast.

Tonight: Variably cloudy, scattered showers and thundershowers, patchy fog developing, with a light south breeze and low temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers and possible strong to severe thunderstorms, with a southerly breeze around 10 mph becoming northwest later in the afternoon and high temps in the 70s to very low 80s.

Wednesday: Bright, breezy and cool, with a gusty northwest breeze between 10 and 25 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the mid 60s to mid 70s from north to south.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, with showers possible and high temps in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

