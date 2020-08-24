Advertisement

Scattered Showers & Storms Possible Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A frontal boundary will be draped across the state and will be the source of some showers and thunderstorms under variably cloudy skies as we head through our Monday. We will have a slight chance for a few showers this morning with a better chance coming around noontime through the evening hours. Temperatures today will be in the 70s to near 80° with dewpoints in the 60s making for a muggy day. Scattered showers will continue tonight with lows dropping back to the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Warm and humid air will be in place Tuesday. A strong cold front is forecast to cross the state during the late morning and afternoon hours. This will give us a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with heavy downpours, hail and damaging wind.  Temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s with dewpoints expected to be in the mid-60s for most spots. Once the cold front clears the state late tomorrow and tomorrow night, the wind will shift to the northwest and usher a cooler and much more comfortable air mass into the region for Wednesday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday with highs only in the 60s to near 70°. Thursday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to low 70s. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Wet weather will return to start the weekend as low pressure moves into New England on Saturday giving us at least a chance of showers however some of the computer models are hinting at the potential for some steadier rainfall depending on how far north the remnants of what is currently Tropical Storm Laura make it. 

Today: Variably cloudy and muggy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs between 71°-79°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and patchy fog. Lows between 58°-66°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some may be severe with hail and damaging wind. Highs between 73°-83°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west late.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to low 70s. 

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Latest News

Forecast

A Few Showers & Storms Possible Today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
A cold front will slowly sink south through the state tonight. With that, we are looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible with lows falling back to the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Forecast

Variably Cloudy With A Shower or Storm Possible Today

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
A weak area of low pressure will approach from the west today. At the same time a cold front will be just to our north. With this, were looking at more clouds than sun today. We will also run in the risk for an isolated shower or storm later in the day. It will be a bit muggy with dew points in the mid 60s. Highs will run in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Forecast

Mainly Clear Tonight, A PM Shower or Storm possible Tomorrow

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
High pressure will stay in control tonight with mainly clear skies, however, patchy may develop. Lows will fall back to the 50s.

Forecast

Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Today

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
A stationary front to our south will stay to our south through the afternoon. High pressure to the north will provide us with mainly sunny skies. The humidity will stay on the low side. Highs will generally run in the 70s to low 80s statewide.

Latest News

Forecast

Partly Cloudy, with Patchy Fog Tonight, Brighter & Pleasant Saturday

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
Any hit and miss showers and thundershowers will come to an end this evening as the small storm slides off to our east and the front continues to weaken. The sky will partially clear later tonight, but watch out for areas of patchy fog to form, with low temps running in the 50s to around 60.

Forecast

Scattered Evening Showers & Storms Ending, Brighter & Pleasant Saturday

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
|
Forecast

Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Continue Thru This Evening

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Low pressure will drag a cold front through the state this afternoon and evening. Expect variably cloudy skies for the remainder of the day with a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the evening hours. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong this afternoon and evening with heavy downpours and gusty wind.

Forecast

Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Today

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Weak low pressure will move thru the state today, dragging a cold front through the state this afternoon and evening. This will bring us variably cloudy skies today with a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong this afternoon and evening with heavy downpours and gusty wind.

Forecast

Scattered Showers & Storms Today

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:33 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
Clouds will increase across Maine tonight as the high that brought the pleasant weather to our region slides off to our south and a frontal system slides into Northern New England from southern Canada. A weak storm sliding east along the front will begin to trigger a few scattered showers across Maine late tonight, with the bulk of the showers falling across the far north and mountains.

Forecast

Increasing Clouds Tonight, Scattered Showers & Storms Friday

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
Increasing Clouds Tonight, Scattered Showers & Storms Friday