Scattered Showers & Storms Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A frontal boundary will be draped across the state and will be the source of some showers and thunderstorms under variably cloudy skies as we head through our Monday. We will have a slight chance for a few showers this morning with a better chance coming around noontime through the evening hours. Temperatures today will be in the 70s to near 80° with dewpoints in the 60s making for a muggy day. Scattered showers will continue tonight with lows dropping back to the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Warm and humid air will be in place Tuesday. A strong cold front is forecast to cross the state during the late morning and afternoon hours. This will give us a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with heavy downpours, hail and damaging wind. Temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s with dewpoints expected to be in the mid-60s for most spots. Once the cold front clears the state late tomorrow and tomorrow night, the wind will shift to the northwest and usher a cooler and much more comfortable air mass into the region for Wednesday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday with highs only in the 60s to near 70°. Thursday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to low 70s. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Wet weather will return to start the weekend as low pressure moves into New England on Saturday giving us at least a chance of showers however some of the computer models are hinting at the potential for some steadier rainfall depending on how far north the remnants of what is currently Tropical Storm Laura make it.

Today: Variably cloudy and muggy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs between 71°-79°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and patchy fog. Lows between 58°-66°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some may be severe with hail and damaging wind. Highs between 73°-83°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west late.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

