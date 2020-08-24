Police say ten-year-old died in Bangor crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -We now know the identities of the victims in the crash in Harlow Street in Bangor Saturday night.

Bangor Police say a ten year old died in the accident. They say just before seven the minivan driven by 49-year-old Stephen Fiddie came to a violent stop when it hit a building.

The front passenger 50-year-old Holly Fiddie had to be extricated from the van.

10-year-old Micah Fiddie was in the back on the van.

All three were taken to the hospital where the child later passed away.

In a press release today from the Bangor Police Department: “This was a terrible accident, and we send our deepest condolences to the Fiddie family and their friends.”

Police are still investigating the cause of this accident.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.