Maine Dept. of Labor announces additional 13 weeks of extended unemployment benefits

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -

The Maine Department of Labor is providing an additional 13 weeks of extended unemployment benefits to Mainers who have run out of benefits through the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.

Those who were enrolled in that program do not need to take any additional action to receive the extended state benefits, officials said.

People who want to receive extended benefits must still provide proof that they are searching for work in order to be eligible.

The Department of Labor has expanded what qualifies as a “work search activity,” including attending a job fair or virtual job fair.

