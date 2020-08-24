Maine CDC reports 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the state; no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine CDC is reporting 20 new cases of coronavirus in the state. (Emily Tadlock)

The Maine CDC is reporting 20 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Sunday’s overall total was adjusted making for a net gain of 21 cases.

The statewide total is now 4,356.

446 cases are probable.

463 cases are active, up 31 since last Monday.

28 more people have recovered, a total of 3,762.

There are no new deaths being reported.

The death toll stands at 131.

The county break down shows the largest increase of cases in York County.

There are nine new cases there for a total of 750.

The second largest increase is in Penobscot County.

Five new cases are reported there making the total 220.

53 cases are active.

For a complete look at Monday’s data, you can visit the Maine CDC website.

