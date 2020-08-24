Glenburn firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) -

A Glenburn firefighter was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kenduskeag Sunday night.

Officials say 30-year-old Kevin Call Jr. of Levant was traveling around a corner on Town House Road when he came upon a deer in the roadway.

They say Call was unable to avoid the deer causing him to lose control and crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation.

The Glenburn Fire Department posted to their Facebook page Monday that Call was a great guy with an infectious smile.

