Gas prices fall slightly in Maine
Maine’s $2.19 a gallon is three cents higher than the national average.
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The price of gas has fallen slightly in Maine.
According to GasBuddy.com, the average was $2.19 a gallon last week, down a little more than a cent.
That’s up a half a cent over a month ago, but almost 40 cents lower than this time last year.
