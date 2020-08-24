Gas prices fall slightly in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The price of gas has fallen slightly in Maine.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average was $2.19 a gallon last week, down a little more than a cent.



That’s up a half a cent over a month ago, but almost 40 cents lower than this time last year.



Maine’s $2.19 a gallon is three cents higher than the national average.



