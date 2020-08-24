Advertisement

Former Nicky’s Cruisin’ Diner building being torn down

Crews were working the Union Street site Monday.
Old Nicky's building being demolished
Old Nicky's building being demolished(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The now former home of a recently shuttered Bangor restaurant is being demolished.

The process of tearing down the building that housed Nicky’s Cruisin’ Diner is underway.

Crews were working the Union Street site Monday.

After operating for more than 30 years, owners Karen and Howie Day told TV5 earlier this summer that if they weren’t turning a profit, they were going to close.

A few weeks later, that’s what they did.

No word yet on what may take over that location.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gas prices fall slightly in Maine

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine’s $2.19 a gallon is three cents higher than the national average.

News

Snow Pond Center of the Arts gets $475K grant

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Snow Pond Center of the Arts will benefit from the 475-thousand dollar USDA grant.

News

Bangor Land Trust protecting land and encouraging visitors during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Bangor Land Trust has come up with some creative ways to get you outdoors and keep you healthy and safe through the pandemic.

News

Bangor city council to consider extension to Broad Street closure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Bangor City Council will decide Monday whether to reopen Broad Street downtown to traffic or to keep it closed for downtown businesses to use.

Latest News

News

Glenburn firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A Glenburn firefighter was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kenduskeag Sunday night.

News

Choking dog saved by firefighter paramedics

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ollie's owners didn't have time to make it to the nearest open vet, so they turned to their local fire department.

News

Corinth man facing domestic terrorizing charges after Brewer incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say Corinth man has been arrested following incident in Brewer.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Swimmer dies in Cobbosseecontee Lake in Manchester, wardens say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine Wardens have recovered the body of a swimmer in Cobbosseecontee Lake in Manchester.

News

Police say ten-year-old died in Bangor crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say a ten-year-old died after the accident on Saturday.