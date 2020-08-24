Former Nicky’s Cruisin’ Diner building being torn down

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The now former home of a recently shuttered Bangor restaurant is being demolished.



The process of tearing down the building that housed Nicky’s Cruisin’ Diner is underway.



Crews were working the Union Street site Monday.



After operating for more than 30 years, owners Karen and Howie Day told TV5 earlier this summer that if they weren’t turning a profit, they were going to close.



A few weeks later, that’s what they did.



No word yet on what may take over that location.

