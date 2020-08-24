Downeast Toyota in Brewer will reopen Monday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Downeast Toyota in Brewer is expected to reopen Monday following a temporary closure.

The company posting on their Facebook page that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Employees who had direct contact with the individual were sent for testing.

All others were sent home Friday afternoon.

The company their Brewer facility was closed this weekend for a deep cleaning and disinfection process.

They write: “The safety of customers and staff is of the utmost priority to us. We understand that customers who have visited us recently will have concerns about possible exposure. We have been advised that the CDC will be contacting us regarding this incident with guidance on how to proceed.”

