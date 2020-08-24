Corinth man facing domestic terrorizing charges after Brewer incident

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -A Corinth man has been charged with domestic violence terrorizing after an incident in Brewer Monday.

Police say 31-year-old Travis LaRose threatened a family member with a gun at a home on Pine Tree Road.

LaRose fled when police got there.

He was later arrested by Bucksport Police.

LaRose is being held at Penobscot County Jail.

