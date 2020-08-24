Brady Nickerson Memorial Foundation donates to new fence project for Frankfort Ballpark

FRANKFORT, Maine (WABI) - Recently we shared about the Brady Nickerson Memorial Foundation receiving a large donation for their cause to support local baseball players and facilities to enjoy the game.

Today they were the ones giving a check, to the Frankfort Rec, to help them fix up their old Adams Little League field. The group is hoping to get the field to the condition to host little league games for Winterport and Hampden as soon as possible. Frankfort is allowed to play for both leagues.

