Advertisement

Bangor Land Trust protecting land and encouraging visitors during pandemic

All Bangor Land Trust preserves are open.
All Bangor Land Trust preserves are open.(NBC29)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Bangor Land Trust has come up with some creative ways to get you outdoors and keep you healthy and safe through the pandemic.

All Bangor Land Trust preserves are open.

In-person programs are on hold, but you can still get out and explore each preserve while maintaining social distance and being respectful of others on the trails.

You can even take part in a new game of BINGO.

Look for items in a row, a column, or in one of the two diagonals and win a prize.

The land trust also has lots of educational resources for kids and adults to explore the outdoors.

The purpose of the land trust is to conserve land, and the folks with this non-profit have continued their efforts through this pandemic, finding new ways to educate folks on why conservation is important.

”Some people think that the only way you get benefit out of land is to put buildings on it and do something with the buildings, but it turns out that nature itself just has a lot of really important benefits for us,” says President Lucy Quimby.

They've also added to the land trust.

47 acres has been purchased as part of the Walden Parke Preserve.

And Wednesday, Trail Five at the back of Eastern Maine Community College will open to the public.

The trail was put into motion back in 2005 and will finally be usable.

To find out more information on all the happenings with the Bangor Land Trust, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gas prices fall slightly in Maine

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine’s $2.19 a gallon is three cents higher than the national average.

News

Snow Pond Center of the Arts gets $475K grant

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Snow Pond Center of the Arts will benefit from the 475-thousand dollar USDA grant.

News

Former Nicky’s Cruisin’ Diner building being torn down

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The now former home of a recently shuttered Bangor restaurant is being demolished.

News

Bangor city council to consider extension to Broad Street closure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Bangor City Council will decide Monday whether to reopen Broad Street downtown to traffic or to keep it closed for downtown businesses to use.

Latest News

News

Glenburn firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A Glenburn firefighter was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kenduskeag Sunday night.

News

Choking dog saved by firefighter paramedics

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ollie's owners didn't have time to make it to the nearest open vet, so they turned to their local fire department.

News

Corinth man facing domestic terrorizing charges after Brewer incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say Corinth man has been arrested following incident in Brewer.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Swimmer dies in Cobbosseecontee Lake in Manchester, wardens say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine Wardens have recovered the body of a swimmer in Cobbosseecontee Lake in Manchester.

News

Police say ten-year-old died in Bangor crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say a ten-year-old died after the accident on Saturday.