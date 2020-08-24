Bangor Land Trust protecting land and encouraging visitors during pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Bangor Land Trust has come up with some creative ways to get you outdoors and keep you healthy and safe through the pandemic.

All Bangor Land Trust preserves are open.

In-person programs are on hold, but you can still get out and explore each preserve while maintaining social distance and being respectful of others on the trails.

You can even take part in a new game of BINGO.

Look for items in a row, a column, or in one of the two diagonals and win a prize.

The land trust also has lots of educational resources for kids and adults to explore the outdoors.

The purpose of the land trust is to conserve land, and the folks with this non-profit have continued their efforts through this pandemic, finding new ways to educate folks on why conservation is important.

”Some people think that the only way you get benefit out of land is to put buildings on it and do something with the buildings, but it turns out that nature itself just has a lot of really important benefits for us,” says President Lucy Quimby.

They've also added to the land trust.

47 acres has been purchased as part of the Walden Parke Preserve.

And Wednesday, Trail Five at the back of Eastern Maine Community College will open to the public.

The trail was put into motion back in 2005 and will finally be usable.

To find out more information on all the happenings with the Bangor Land Trust, visit their website.

