Advertisement

Bangor city council to consider extension to Broad Street closure

The Bangor City Council will decide tonight whether to reopen Broad Street downtown to traffic or to keep it closed for downtown businesses to use.
The Bangor City Council will decide tonight whether to reopen Broad Street downtown to traffic or to keep it closed for downtown businesses to use.(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Bangor City Council will decide Monday whether to reopen Broad Street downtown to traffic or to keep it closed for downtown businesses to use.

Broad Street was closed in early June to allow businesses in the area to extend their outdoor seating.

Broad Street Park, as it's called in the city's ordinance, is set to close on September 7th, but some have called for an extension.

Some of the businesses have said this extended outdoor seating option has accounted for most of their business during the pandemic.

Others on the farther end of Broad Street have said the closure has made it more difficult for people to get to their businesses.

”It’s been really beneficial for us. People are very apprehensive about coming inside to the restaurant, and they’re more comfortable sitting outside. So, we’ve really noticed an increase in our business because of this, so we really want to maintain it as long as we possibly can,” says Corey Butterfield, a bartender at Happy Endings.

“For some of the businesses, it’s meant survival during a really difficult time. It’s also worth mentioning that there are a couple of businesses who’ve felt like it has had a negative impact on them,” says Downtown Coordinator Betsy Lundy.

There are three proposals on the table -- to extend the Broad Street closure through October 12th when all downtown parklette’s expire.

Extend the closure through September 21st.

Or reopen Broad Street on September 7th.

There is one other option on the table for a partial reopening of Broad Street, but it's unclear if the city would be able to do that.

The issue will be taken up at Monday’s city council meeting beginning at 7:30.

You can watch the meeting via the city’s website or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gas prices fall slightly in Maine

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine’s $2.19 a gallon is three cents higher than the national average.

News

Snow Pond Center of the Arts gets $475K grant

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Snow Pond Center of the Arts will benefit from the 475-thousand dollar USDA grant.

News

Former Nicky’s Cruisin’ Diner building being torn down

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The now former home of a recently shuttered Bangor restaurant is being demolished.

News

Bangor Land Trust protecting land and encouraging visitors during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Bangor Land Trust has come up with some creative ways to get you outdoors and keep you healthy and safe through the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Glenburn firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A Glenburn firefighter was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kenduskeag Sunday night.

News

Choking dog saved by firefighter paramedics

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ollie's owners didn't have time to make it to the nearest open vet, so they turned to their local fire department.

News

Corinth man facing domestic terrorizing charges after Brewer incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say Corinth man has been arrested following incident in Brewer.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Swimmer dies in Cobbosseecontee Lake in Manchester, wardens say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine Wardens have recovered the body of a swimmer in Cobbosseecontee Lake in Manchester.

News

Police say ten-year-old died in Bangor crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say a ten-year-old died after the accident on Saturday.