Bangor city council to consider extension to Broad Street closure

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Bangor City Council will decide Monday whether to reopen Broad Street downtown to traffic or to keep it closed for downtown businesses to use.

Broad Street was closed in early June to allow businesses in the area to extend their outdoor seating.

Broad Street Park, as it's called in the city's ordinance, is set to close on September 7th, but some have called for an extension.

Some of the businesses have said this extended outdoor seating option has accounted for most of their business during the pandemic.

Others on the farther end of Broad Street have said the closure has made it more difficult for people to get to their businesses.

”It’s been really beneficial for us. People are very apprehensive about coming inside to the restaurant, and they’re more comfortable sitting outside. So, we’ve really noticed an increase in our business because of this, so we really want to maintain it as long as we possibly can,” says Corey Butterfield, a bartender at Happy Endings.

“For some of the businesses, it’s meant survival during a really difficult time. It’s also worth mentioning that there are a couple of businesses who’ve felt like it has had a negative impact on them,” says Downtown Coordinator Betsy Lundy.

There are three proposals on the table -- to extend the Broad Street closure through October 12th when all downtown parklette’s expire.

Extend the closure through September 21st.

Or reopen Broad Street on September 7th.

There is one other option on the table for a partial reopening of Broad Street, but it's unclear if the city would be able to do that.

The issue will be taken up at Monday’s city council meeting beginning at 7:30.

You can watch the meeting via the city’s website or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.