Variably Cloudy With A Shower or Storm Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak area of low pressure will approach from the west today. At the same time a cold front will be just to our north. With this, were looking at more clouds than sun today. We will also run in the risk for an isolated shower or storm later in the day. It will be a bit muggy with dew points in the mid 60s. Highs will run in the mid 70s to low 80s. This front will slowly push south tonight and skies will remain mostly cloudy as lows fall back to the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Associated with this front we will run the risk for a shower or storm on Monday as well. Otherwise, skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. The humidity will be a bit lower. Highs will top out in the mid 70s to low 80s once again. An area of low pressure will pass to our north on Tuesday. It will bring a warm front through the state early in the day on Tuesday which will increase the humidity in a significant way. Dew points will run in the low to mid 70s. The cold front will then pass late in the day with a few showers and storms likely. There may be a few isolated severe storms on Tuesday. The main threats at this point seem to be strong wind gusts and small hail. Highs will top out in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A strong high pressure moves to our northwest on Wednesday with lots of sunshine and low humidity. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mainly sunny skies expected once again on Thursday with continued below-average temperatures. Highs will run in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Today: Variably cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Muggy, highs will run in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds S/SW at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with lows falling back to the mid 50s to low 60s. The wind will be calm.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies, an isolated shower or storm is possible. Highs will top out in the mid 70s to low 80s. SE at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and storms will likely develop, a few may be severe. Highs will run in the 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine with low humidity. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s statewide.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, highs will run in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.