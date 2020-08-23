Three killed in separate in ATV crashes Saturday, officials say

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two Maine men have died following two separate ATV crashes in Anson and The Forks when they lost control of their ATV’s Saturday.

In Anson, wardens say 69-year-old Roland Robitaille of Freedom was thrown off his ATV while riding on a trail around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wardens say Robitaille was not wearing a helmet.

In The Forks, 32-year-old Joshua Violette of Readfield was traveling in a group of ATV's on the Divide Road when he lost control Saturday morning.

We're told Violette died at the scene.

His passenger, 33-year-old, Ashlie Dostie of Mt. Vernon was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“ATV riding can be a wonderful way to enjoy the outdoors when they are driven properly. Always wear your helmet, always ride under control, always ride sober and stay on marked trails.”

Wardens say a third person died in a crash Saturday night.

No further information was released regarding that crash.

