Three killed in separate in ATV crashes Saturday, officials say

MGN ATV Crash
MGN ATV Crash(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two Maine men have died following two separate ATV crashes in Anson and The Forks when they lost control of their ATV’s Saturday.

In Anson, wardens say 69-year-old Roland Robitaille of Freedom was thrown off his ATV while riding on a trail around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wardens say Robitaille was not wearing a helmet.

In The Forks, 32-year-old Joshua Violette of Readfield was traveling in a group of ATV's on the Divide Road when he lost control Saturday morning.

We're told Violette died at the scene.

His passenger, 33-year-old, Ashlie Dostie of Mt. Vernon was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“ATV riding can be a wonderful way to enjoy the outdoors when they are driven properly. Always wear your helmet, always ride under control, always ride sober and stay on marked trails.”

Game Warden Corporal John MacDonald

Wardens say a third person died in a crash Saturday night.

No further information was released regarding that crash.

