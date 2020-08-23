Advertisement

Protest of postal service changes held in Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of people from Indivisible Maine were in Bangor Saturday to protest changes to the U.S. Postal Service.

Protesters displayed signs calling for the resignation of Post Master General Louis DeJoy, who appeared before Congress to answer questions over recent changes within the postal service.

They say their actions are in support of Mainers who who depend on the postal service on a daily basis.

One member of the group alleged the changes raised serious concerns as Americans will depend on mail-in ballots in the November election, and beyond.

“This institution is vital,” said Indivisible Maine member Jeanne Curran. “It provides jobs for veterans. It provides jobs for minorities. I have received mail on Christmas Day in a snow storm. I just mailed a card to my kids for their anniversary, so, it’s on the personal and the general, and I’m going to vote by mail. I want this to work. It has to work. We all have to make it work.”

“I am thinking of people in Aroostook County, Washington County, Piscataquis County, who need their medicine that comes through the post office” said Bangor resident Jack McKay. “So, it’s a vital issue. In a rural, poor state our postal service is a vital issue.”

Another group from Indivisible Maine was also protesting in Portland Saturday as well.

