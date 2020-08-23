Advertisement

Mainly Cloudy Tonight, A Few Showers & Storms Possible Tomorrow

By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will slowly sink south through the state tonight. With that, we are looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible with lows falling back to the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Associated with this front, we will run the risk for a shower or storm on Monday as well. Otherwise, skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. The humidity will be a bit lower. Highs will top out in the mid 70s to low 80s once again. An area of low pressure will pass to our north on Tuesday. It will bring a warm front through the state early in the day on Tuesday which will increase the humidity in a significant way. Dew points will run in the low to mid 70s. The cold front will then pass late in the day with a few showers and storms likely. There may be a few isolated severe storms on Tuesday. The main threats at this point seem to be strong wind gusts and small hail. Highs will top out in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A strong high pressure moves to our northwest on Wednesday with lots of sunshine and low humidity. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mainly sunny skies expected once again on Thursday with continued below-average temperatures. Highs will run in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with lows falling back to the mid 50s to low 60s. The wind will be calm.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies, an isolated shower or storm is possible. Highs will top out in the mid 70s to low 80s. SE at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and storms will likely develop, a few may be severe. Highs will run in the 70s to low 80s. Winds south at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine with low humidity. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s statewide.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, highs will run in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

