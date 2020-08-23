Advertisement

Maine CDC reports additional coronavirus-related death, 18 new cases Sunday

COVID-19 Stats for Sunday, August 23
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported one new coronavirus-related death Sunday and 18 new cases of the virus, for a total of 4,335.

The additional death out of Penobscot County brings the total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died to 131.

A total of 3,734 Mainers has recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 16 since Saturday.

There are 470 active cases, an increase in one case over the last 24 hours.

York County and Somerset County each has four new cases overnight.

Penobscot County saw an increase in three cases.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 131
  • Total cases: 4,335
  • Confirmed cases: 3,890
  • Probable cases: 445
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.24%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 0.6%
  • Patients recovered: 3,734
  • Active cases: 470
  • Currently hospitalized: 4
  • Patients in intensive care unit: 1
  • Patients on ventilators: 1

