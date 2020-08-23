Maine CDC reports additional coronavirus-related death, 18 new cases Sunday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported one new coronavirus-related death Sunday and 18 new cases of the virus, for a total of 4,335.

The additional death out of Penobscot County brings the total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died to 131.

A total of 3,734 Mainers has recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 16 since Saturday.

There are 470 active cases, an increase in one case over the last 24 hours.

York County and Somerset County each has four new cases overnight.

Penobscot County saw an increase in three cases.

COVID-19 Maine County data for Sunday, August 23 (WABI)

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 131

Total cases: 4,335

Confirmed cases: 3,890

Probable cases: 445

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.24%

14-day positivity rate: 0.6%

Patients recovered: 3,734

Active cases: 470

Currently hospitalized: 4

Patients in intensive care unit: 1

Patients on ventilators: 1

