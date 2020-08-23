Advertisement

Corporal Cole Memorial 5K and Half Marathon held virtually

A small group of friends and family got together to participate.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - What has become an annual tradition carried on Sunday as the Norridgewock community honored the life of Somerset County Sheriff Corporal Eugene Cole. He was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

“Nobody on our agency will ever forget him, obviously, and it’s nice to see the community rally support behind the Cole family,” said Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Mitchell.

This year’s third annual Corporal Cole Memorial 5K and Half Marathon was held virtually, but a small group of friends and family got together to participate.

“There was never a doubt that we needed to continue to have the race. So virtual was the way that we chose to go to continue to honor Corporal Cole,” said race organizer Jessica Gleason.

One man even spent his 86th birthday walking the full 3.1 miles.

“Last time I walked it there was probably 300 of us doing it, I like getting caught up in the momentum. They surprised me, I didn’t expect anybody to be here,” said race participant Bruce Farrin.

Over one hundred people participated virtually and awards were given for largest team, most creative team, and largest fundraising individual

“The power of each individual act has been heartfelt and means so much,” Gleason said.

All proceeds from the race go to the Maine Community Foundation for a scholarship fund in Cole’s name.

“The scholarship is for those who are seeking education in the public safety field and it’s awarded on an annual basis,” Mitchell said.

Organizers of the race hope to raise over 5,000 dollars and help the community continue to heal while keeping Corporal Cole’s memory alive.

