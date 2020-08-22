Advertisement

University of Maine at Machias expanding its marine biology program

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - At a time when many universities are scaling back and concentrating on remote learning -- the University of Maine Machias is making other plans.

The University is adding three new concentrations to its marine biology program.

The concentrations are in aquaculture, marine ecology and coastal conservation.

The revised program will retain a core curriculum focused on experiential learning and foundational scientific knowledge while offering more flexibility.

There will also be increased emphasis on career-oriented skill sets.

“It’s wonderful that the students get a chance at this undergraduate to go from plankton, from learning about Phyto-plankton, the things that cause red tides and things like that to actually going out and sampling all the way up through marine mammals. We cover it all,” said Gayle Kraus, Professor of Marine Ecology.

UMaine Machias will welcome students back for the start of the fall semester on August 31.

For more information on the programs visit their website.

Posted by University of Maine at Machias on Thursday, August 20, 2020

