UMaine provides update on procedure as it preps for students return

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine is welcoming students back this coming week.

Yesterday it was announced that three students at the University of Maine in Orono have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two live in an off-campus apartment, and the third is a fraternity member.

University officials now say 15 students are in isolation stemming from contact tracing.

With students moving into dorm’s, the University of Maine provided some information this afternoon on what they’ve done in preparation.

They are planning on having 2,982 students in residence halls for the Fall semester, which is down about 500 students during a typical school year.

They have left more than 300 rooms empty to provide a space for students to quarantine if needed.

“We have 6,000 tests planned as we welcome our students back to campus beginning next week,” said UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy. “We have been doing testing it special populations for the past few weeks. Spaces are ready should we need them. Our buildings, our classrooms, our residence halls have been prepared, they are ready for distancing safely. Safety practices we’re employing here on our campuses are science based, they’re aligned with state guidance.”>

First day of classes for the University of Maine System is August 31st.

