Runners and community members participate in socially-distant 5K race

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Participants of the 15th annual Doc and Mardie Brown 5K honored the late couple the best way they could this year by not letting the pandemic get in the way of exercise and a chance to be outside.

“Doc and Mardie Brown were two older adults in the community that passed away in 2010,” said race director Patrick Guerette. “They were active well into their eighties and nineties doing road races and swimming in the pool so the race is in their honor and their memory.”

The races were separated into three phases and runners followed CDC guidelines.

“So far it’s been pretty good, everyone’s maintaining 6 feet, we all had to keep our masks on to start and then take them off once we got out there,” said runner Elijah Caret.

All proceeds from the event support the Aflond Youth and Community Center in Waterville.

“We’re trying to keep the community healthy and active and supporting the next generation through the youth programs,” Guerette said.

Runners were just happy to have a chance to compete in a live race again.

“I was supposed to run the London Marathon, and a bunch of other road races that have all been postponed or cancelled,” said runner and race sponsor Brian Morin. “It’s great to run, we both run, we run a lot, but it’s nice to have a goal for something to train for.”

Some folks are hoping today's race will lead the way for others to safely re-open their other events later this year.

“This will be kind of like a guinea pig towards maybe not only distancing running road races but maybe other sporting events,” Caret said.

