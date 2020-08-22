Advertisement

Runners and community members participate in socially-distant 5K race

The 15th annual Doc and Mardie Brown 5K was held in Waterville Saturday.
15th annual Doc and Mardie Brown 5K
15th annual Doc and Mardie Brown 5K(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Participants of the 15th annual Doc and Mardie Brown 5K honored the late couple the best way they could this year by not letting the pandemic get in the way of exercise and a chance to be outside.

“Doc and Mardie Brown were two older adults in the community that passed away in 2010,” said race director Patrick Guerette. “They were active well into their eighties and nineties doing road races and swimming in the pool so the race is in their honor and their memory.”

The races were separated into three phases and runners followed CDC guidelines.

“So far it’s been pretty good, everyone’s maintaining 6 feet, we all had to keep our masks on to start and then take them off once we got out there,” said runner Elijah Caret.

All proceeds from the event support the Aflond Youth and Community Center in Waterville.

“We’re trying to keep the community healthy and active and supporting the next generation through the youth programs,” Guerette said.

Runners were just happy to have a chance to compete in a live race again.

“I was supposed to run the London Marathon, and a bunch of other road races that have all been postponed or cancelled,” said runner and race sponsor Brian Morin. “It’s great to run, we both run, we run a lot, but it’s nice to have a goal for something to train for.”

Some folks are hoping today's race will lead the way for others to safely re-open their other events later this year.

“This will be kind of like a guinea pig towards maybe not only distancing running road races but maybe other sporting events,” Caret said.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Bangor Mall Cinemas is now showing new movies for the first time in months

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
The Bangor Mall Cinemas is showing two new movies for the first time in five months.

News

Woman from Farmington receives random act of kindness

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Corriveau says this has restored her faith in man kind during these hard times.

News

4H members display work through Maine Virtual State Fair

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
The UMaine Cooperative Extension has created a virtual exhibit hall for members. More than 180 projects from 86 kids across the state have been submitted in the very first Maine State Virtual Fair.

Back To School

Center Theatre offers after school program for high school students

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft will be offering a new after school program for high school students.

Latest News

Community

3rd Annual Corporal Cole Memorial 5k goes virtual but there’s still time to sign up

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Race organizers say that registration is down this year due to coronavirus concerns but the race will go on.

Community

Competition heats up at 2nd annual Chamber Smokin BBQ

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
6 teams competed to find out who has the best bbq skills.

Community

Historic fort in desperate need of repair

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
150 year old fort needs major preservation work.

News

Champion the Cure Challenge nearing $250,000 goal

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Champion the Cure goes virtual

Community

Winslow holds 49th Blueberry Festival

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
This is the 49th year that the festival will take place.

Community

Some Theatre Company preparing for their first live performance since the start of the pandemic

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT
Some Theatre Company prepares for The Haunting of Hill House