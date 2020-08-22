Advertisement

Police obtain warrant for the arrest of alleged gunman in fatal Friday night shooting

Police looking for Lewiston man
Police looking for Lewiston man(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit has obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Jaquile Coleman of Lewiston.

Maine State Police officials say Coleman has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Natasha Morgan, who was killed Friday night on Scribner Blvd in Lewiston.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting in front of a home on Scribner Boulevard late Friday afternoon. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit spent hours collecting evidence on scene.

State police were asking the public Friday to be on the lookout for a 2013 Chevy Cruz with Harpswell Auto license plate frames.

A car matching that description was located later in the evening on Farwell Street. It appeared as though Coleman was holed up inside of a nearby home.

From a loudspeaker attached to a SWAT vehicle, a negotiator urged Colemen to exit the home.

Eventually troopers entered and searched the home but did not locate Coleman.

If anyone has information on Coleman’s location or sees him, they are asked call 911 immediately. State police officials say Coleman should be considered armed and he should not be approached.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free car seat checks held in Bangor Saturday

Updated: moments ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Technicians were on hand to make sure car seats were installed properly while checking for recalls.

News

More COVID-19 cases found to be linked to Millinocket wedding reception, CDC says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC reported Saturday that the number of cases associated with a wedding and reception in Millinocket on August 7th has increased to a total of 53.

News

Dry weather, dusty fields growing concerns in potato country

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Farmers are worried about a reduction in yield that could send ripples through the economy.

News

Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 32 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 4,317.

Latest News

News

Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
High pressure to the north will give us a mainly sunny day with low humidity

News

University of Maine at Machias expanding its marine biology program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
he University is adding three new concentrations to its marine biology program.

News

Maine Department of Marine Resources joining research effort to learn more about great white sharks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Just last month Maine had its first ever fatal shark attack after a great white shark killed a New York City woman who was swimming off the coast of Harpswell.

News

Eye doctor gives tips on how to prevent eye strain while learning online

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Helen Bell-Necevski of Maine Eye Doctors says you can start by positioning your screen correctly.

News

Lewiston police searching for man after shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police searching for Lewison man

News

Bradford farm creates sunflower maze for Bangor woman with ALS

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
A popular sunflower maze is giving back to a Bangor woman with ALS in a big, beautiful way.