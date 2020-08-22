Police obtain warrant for the arrest of alleged gunman in fatal Friday night shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit has obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Jaquile Coleman of Lewiston.

Maine State Police officials say Coleman has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Natasha Morgan, who was killed Friday night on Scribner Blvd in Lewiston.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting in front of a home on Scribner Boulevard late Friday afternoon. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit spent hours collecting evidence on scene.

State police were asking the public Friday to be on the lookout for a 2013 Chevy Cruz with Harpswell Auto license plate frames.

A car matching that description was located later in the evening on Farwell Street. It appeared as though Coleman was holed up inside of a nearby home.

From a loudspeaker attached to a SWAT vehicle, a negotiator urged Colemen to exit the home.

Eventually troopers entered and searched the home but did not locate Coleman.

If anyone has information on Coleman’s location or sees him, they are asked call 911 immediately. State police officials say Coleman should be considered armed and he should not be approached.

