Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A stationary front to our south will stay to our south through the afternoon. High pressure to the north will provide us with mainly sunny skies. The humidity will stay on the low side. Highs will generally run in the 70s to low 80s statewide. High pressure will stay in control tonight as well with mainly clear skies, however, patchy may develop. Lows will fall back to the 50s.

An approaching cold front will pass the state tomorrow. It will not move through until later in the day. Much of the morning is dry with partly cloudy skies. As we head into the afternoon and evening, a few showers and storms are possible. It will be a bit muggy with dew points in the mid 60s. Highs will run in the mid 70s to low 80s. This cold front will eventually pass and skies will turn partly to mostly sunny for Monday as high pressure builds back in. The humidity will be on the low side. Highs will top out in the mid 70s to low 80s once again. An area of low pressure will pass to our north on Tuesday. It will bring a warm front through the state early in the day on Tuesday which will increase the humidity in a significant way. Dew points will run in the low to mid 70s. The cold front will then pass late in the day with a few showers and storms likely. Highs will top out in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A strong high pressure moves to our northwest on Wednesday with lots of sunshine and low humidity. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. The humidity will stay on the low side with highs in the 70s to low 80s statewide. Winds N/NW at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies with patchy fog developing. Lows will fall back to the 50s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Muggy, highs will run in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds S/SW at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Highs will top out in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and storms will likely develop. Highs will run in the 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine with low humidity. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s statewide.

