More COVID-19 cases found to be linked to Millinocket wedding reception, CDC says

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine CDC reported Saturday that the number of cases associated with a wedding and reception in Millinocket on August 7th has increased to a total of 53. That’s up 21 from the amount of associated cases reported on Thursday.

Maine CDC case investigators say they’ve identified secondary and tertiary transmission of the virus, which means it has spread to people who did not attend the wedding or reception but had close contact with individuals who did attend.

According to the Maine CDC, 41 confirmed and 12 probable cases are currently included in the outbreak investigation. Cases have been identified in individuals ranging from 4 to 98 years old. The median age of cases is 41 years, with 23 percent of cases being younger than 18 years and 28 percent being older than 60 years of age. Of the confirmed and probable cases, 83 percent reported experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Millinocket Regional Hospital reported Friday that an individual associated with the wedding had died.

While this case is reflected in Maine CDC’s cumulative COVID-19 case data, because the notification process can sometimes take multiple days, the death is not currently reflected in the data.

