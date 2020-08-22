Maine Freedom for the Children holds march to raise awareness of human trafficking

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Freedom for the Children organization held a march this morning in Augusta.

The event focused on raising awareness for child exploitation and human trafficking, particularly in the state of Maine.

Participants marched down State street and ended at Capitol Park.

There they heard from a local woman who spoke about her experience as a survivor of trafficking.

“For the people who are being trafficked to know that people are aware of this, they’re trying to raise awareness and there are resources out there, and we want to put those resources out there, and we want people to become informed,” said event organizer Taylor Longstaff.

Activists hoped to spread awareness, starting with children, about ways to end human trafficking.

For more information, you can visit the sexual assault crisis and support center.

