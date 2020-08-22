Advertisement

Maine Department of Marine Resources joining research effort to learn more about great white sharks

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Marine Resources is joining in a research effort to provide information about great white sharks in Maine’s waters.

They are placing instruments to collect data and keep tabs on great white sharks off of Maine's coasts.

There are already more than 200 sharks tagged in the on-going research.

Just last month Maine had its first ever fatal shark attack after a great white shark killed a New York City woman who was swimming off the coast of Harpswell.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources will join the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and the Massachusetts Division...

Posted by Maine Department of Marine Resources on Friday, August 21, 2020

