Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 32 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says a man in his 70s from Cumberland County has died as a result of COVID-19.

His death brings the total number of Mainers with coronavirus who have died, to 130.

The Maine CDC is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 4,317.

A total of 3,718 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 20 over the past 24 hours.

There are 469 active cases, an increase in 11 since Friday.

York County saw the largest increase in cases overnight with 13.

COVID-19 Stats (WABI)

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 130

Total cases: 4,317

Confirmed cases: 3,872

Probable cases: 445

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.26%

14-day positivity rate: 0.6%

Patients recovered: 3,718

Active cases: 469

Currently hospitalized: 7

Patients in intensive care unit: 1

Patients on ventilators: 1

