Advertisement

Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 32 new cases

COVID-19 Stats for Saturday, August 22
COVID-19 Stats for Saturday, August 22(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says a man in his 70s from Cumberland County has died as a result of COVID-19.

His death brings the total number of Mainers with coronavirus who have died, to 130.

The Maine CDC is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 4,317.

A total of 3,718 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 20 over the past 24 hours.

There are 469 active cases, an increase in 11 since Friday.

York County saw the largest increase in cases overnight with 13.

COVID-19 Stats
COVID-19 Stats(WABI)

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 130
  • Total cases: 4,317
  • Confirmed cases: 3,872
  • Probable cases: 445
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.26%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 0.6%
  • Patients recovered: 3,718
  • Active cases: 469
  • Currently hospitalized: 7
  • Patients in intensive care unit: 1
  • Patients on ventilators: 1

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dry weather, dusty fields growing concerns in potato country

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Farmers are worried about a reduction in yield that could send ripples through the economy.

News

Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
High pressure to the north will give us a mainly sunny day with low humidity

News

University of Maine at Machias expanding its marine biology program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
he University is adding three new concentrations to its marine biology program.

News

Maine Department of Marine Resources joining research effort to learn more about great white sharks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Just last month Maine had its first ever fatal shark attack after a great white shark killed a New York City woman who was swimming off the coast of Harpswell.

Latest News

News

Eye doctor gives tips on how to prevent eye strain while learning online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Helen Bell-Necevski of Maine Eye Doctors says you can start by positioning your screen correctly.

News

Lewiston police searching for man after shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police searching for Lewison man

News

Bradford farm creates sunflower maze for Bangor woman with ALS

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
A popular sunflower maze is giving back to a Bangor woman with ALS in a big, beautiful way.

News

Cat that snuck aboard 1,800+ mile flight settles into new home

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The Humane Society spent three weeks trying to find the cat’s owner in either California or Colorado with no success.

News

Cat that snuck aboard 1,800+ mile flight settles into new home in Holden

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

The drought is continuing to worsen across the state

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Since the task force met two weeks ago, the area in severe drought has grown to 42 percent of the state. It now covers parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset and Washington Counties in addition to Aroostook County.