Lewiston police searching for man after shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston police are investigating a shooting on Scribner Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Few details have been released but investigators say they are looking for 26-year-old Jaquile Coleman of Lewiston. They say he was last seen driving a 2013 silver Chevy Cruz with temporary plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call either Lewiston police or Maine State Police.

