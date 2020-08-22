Advertisement

Lewiston police searching for man after shooting

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston police are investigating a shooting on Scribner Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Few details have been released but investigators say they are looking for 26-year-old Jaquile Coleman of Lewiston. They say he was last seen driving a 2013 silver Chevy Cruz with temporary plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call either Lewiston police or Maine State Police.

