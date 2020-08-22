Free car seat checks held in Bangor Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Parents got a chance to get their child’s car seat checked Saturday for free.

The event was hosted by Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Safe Kids Maine, and Quirk Chevrolet.

This was the first one held in Bangor since the pandemic began.

Technicians were on hand to make sure car seats were installed properly while checking for recalls.

Cassandra and Ray Loon made the trip from Searsport.

They're expecting their first baby girl very soon.

They say the technicians on hand were great in making sure that their baby's car seat was installed correctly.

“She answered all of our questions. I even asked questions about my vehicle which is at home and she was able to look that up for me so now we can go home and install the seat in my car as well, so it’s been really helpful,” said Loon.

The next free car seat check in Bangor will be on Saturday, September 26th.

To make an appointment visit MaineSeatCheck.org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.