Dry weather, dusty fields growing concerns in potato country

PRESQUE ISLE (AP) - Potato farmers are worried about their crops as the northern part of the state experiences one of the driest summers on record. Don Flannery of the Maine Potato Board said there has been no heavy rain, just showers, since before Memorial Day.

Farmers are worried about a reduction in yield that could send ripples through the economy.

In Caribou, there’s been only 4.8 inches of rain since June 1, which is about 5 inches below normal. The driest summer on record was 5.6 inches in 1995.

