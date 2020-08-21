Advertisement

Washington County’s first residence for women in recovery now open

The Safe Harbor home is now accepting applications for women and their children
The Safe Harbor home is now accepting applications for women and their children(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Washington County’s first residence for women in recovery and their children is now open in Machias.

The Safe Harbor home is now accepting applications and is a collaborative effort by a number of Downeast organizations.

The goal is to offer a supportive and affordable place to live.

The home will not provide treatment but will help women in their recovery programs.

It was recently renovated with the help of a $150,000 grant from the Maine Housing Authority.

Safe Harbor can house up to to five women and their children from Washington and Hancock counties, but residency in either county is not a requirement.

To learn more, or to find out how to apply, visit www.healthyacadia.org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Cat that snuck aboard 1,800+ mile flight settles into new home

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The Humane Society spent three weeks trying to find the cat’s owner in either California or Colorado with no success.

News

Cat that snuck aboard 1,800+ mile flight settles into new home in Holden

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

The drought is continuing to worsen across the state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Since the task force met two weeks ago, the area in severe drought has grown to 42 percent of the state. It now covers parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset and Washington Counties in addition to Aroostook County.

News

Two people facing drug charges after Bangor bust

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Two people are facing drug charges after an investigation by state drug agents and local police near the Ramada Inn in Bangor.

Latest News

News

The Bangor Mall Cinemas is now showing new movies for the first time in months

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
The Bangor Mall Cinemas is showing two new movies for the first time in five months.

News

Person associated with COVID-19 outbreak after Millinocket wedding reception passes away

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
263 tests have been received and the remaining 103 tests are pending.

Local

European Union agrees to drop tariffs on American lobster

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The move is expected to significantly boost sales of Maine lobster to European markets.

News

Sheriff: COVID-19 cases at York County Sheriff’s Office increase to 9

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Nine tests have now come back positive for COVID-19 at the York County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Bill King said on Friday.

News

Three UMaine students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Two off campus University of Maine students living in Orono and one student living at a fraternity house have tested positive for COVID-19 according to university officials.

News

Maine joins second Dem lawsuit claiming USPS changes will harm mail voting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The complaint against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the agency was filed Friday in federal court in Philadelphia.