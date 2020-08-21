Washington County’s first residence for women in recovery now open

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Washington County’s first residence for women in recovery and their children is now open in Machias.

The Safe Harbor home is now accepting applications and is a collaborative effort by a number of Downeast organizations.

The goal is to offer a supportive and affordable place to live.

The home will not provide treatment but will help women in their recovery programs.

It was recently renovated with the help of a $150,000 grant from the Maine Housing Authority.

Safe Harbor can house up to to five women and their children from Washington and Hancock counties, but residency in either county is not a requirement.

To learn more, or to find out how to apply, visit www.healthyacadia.org.

