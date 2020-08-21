UMaine System officials warn students: Do not host parties, or face suspension

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Officials at the University of Maine System are warning students not to host large parties or gatherings this fall.

Any student who hosts or promotes prohibited events at any venue, including an off-campus house or apartment, could be suspended or dismissed from the school, according to new rules posted on Friday.

The fall semester at all seven campuses begins on Aug. 31.

"Off-campus parties jeopardize public health and our ability to educate students on our campuses," said University of Maine System Chancellor Dannell Malloy in a prepared statement. "The fate of the fall semester is in the hands of our students and many are stepping up to help lead our health and safety initiatives. We issued guidance on events and parties to make it clear right from the start that participation in our safety protocols is mandatory and extends to off-campus activities."

Coronavirus cases have spiked at colleges and universities across the country after students attended off-campus parties.

