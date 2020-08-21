Advertisement

UMaine System officials warn students: Do not host parties, or face suspension

Signage welcomes students to campus and requires masks
Signage welcomes students to campus and requires masks
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Officials at the University of Maine System are warning students not to host large parties or gatherings this fall.

Any student who hosts or promotes prohibited events at any venue, including an off-campus house or apartment, could be suspended or dismissed from the school, according to new rules posted on Friday.

The fall semester at all seven campuses begins on Aug. 31.

"Off-campus parties jeopardize public health and our ability to educate students on our campuses," said University of Maine System Chancellor Dannell Malloy in a prepared statement. "The fate of the fall semester is in the hands of our students and many are stepping up to help lead our health and safety initiatives. We issued guidance on events and parties to make it clear right from the start that participation in our safety protocols is mandatory and extends to off-campus activities."

Coronavirus cases have spiked at colleges and universities across the country after students attended off-campus parties.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second Dem lawsuit claims USPS changes will harm mail voting

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The complaint against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the agency was filed Friday in federal court in Philadelphia.

News

Camp burglary under investigation in Dixmont

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people they say are responsible for a camp burglary in Dixmont.

News

Maine CDC is reporting one new death and 34 additional cases

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
According to the Maine CDC a person from Androscoggin County has died with coronavirus.

News

Bail denied for Lincoln man charged with murdering his mother

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
44-year-old Adam Groves appeared before a judge in Bangor Friday morning.

Latest News

News

Maine infrastructure projects get nearly $4.5M boost with new grants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
The money comes from the Northern Border Regional Commission, a federal-state partnership aimed at supporting communities in need.

News

Striking workers at Bath Iron Works begin voting on contract

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
If the contract is approved, workers will begin returning to their jobs building Navy destroyers on Monday.

News

27-year-old Tyron Fox pleaded not guilty to all charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
27-year-old Tyron Fox pleaded not guilty to all charges

News

97-year-old Jefferson woman found safe in Waterville

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Benner was found in Waterville.

News

Rep. Craig Hickman takes part in Democratic National Convention

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine's first openly gay Black Representative from Winthrop was in the spotlight at this year's Democratic National Convention.

News

Northern Light Health Foundation hosts roundtable discussion Thursday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The roundtable included business leaders who faced outbreaks in their workplace and still made it through, making critical PPE for frontline workers.