Two people facing drug charges after Bangor bust

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people are facing drug charges after an investigation by state drug agents and local police near the Ramada Inn in Bangor.

39-year-old Darren Seidell of Bangor and 37-year old Brian Webb were arrested this week.

Police say Webb, who was staying at the Ramada Inn, is charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl.

He was arrested Thursday.

We're told he also had a prior drug felony conviction in Florida.

This past week, police say they witnessed suspicious activity in the area and stopped a car carrying Seidell.

Seidell is on probation for a previous drug charge here in Maine.

Police say they found $18,000 worth of suspected fentanyl.

He’s been charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl.

